« | Main | Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads... »

The Apallachian and Other Trails

Let's consider the United States in the time of major westward expansion and "Amerindian removal": the century 1760 to 1860 before the Civil War. We have U.S. output-per-worker growth then at about 1.0% per year, in contrast to British output-per-worker growth at about 0.5% per year. We have the U.S. population and labor force growing at 3.0% per year, from 1.5 to 30 million.

An America penned behind the Apallachians would probably have seen its living standards and productivity levels not growing at 1% per year from 1760 to 1860 but shrinking. For the $ \gamma = 3.0 $ benchmark case, living standards and productivity levels would have shrunk at a pace of -0.325% per year had population growth been the historical 3% per year.

Why? Let's, first, recall our basic Solow Growth Model. When natural resource scarcity is imporant, it consists of our log-form production function of:

$ \ln(y) = \ln\left(\frac{Y}{L}\right) = $ $ \left(\frac{\alpha}{1-\alpha}\right)\ln\left(\frac{K}{Y}\right) + \ln(E) $

plus the dependence of the efficiency-of-labor E on—non-rival—useful economic ideas H and on—rival and potentially scarce—natural resources R per worker L, with a parameter $ \gamma $ summarizing the relative importance of ideas vis-a-vis resources in driving gorwth in the efficiency-of-labor:

$ \ln(E) = $ $ \left(\frac{\gamma}{1+\gamma}\right)\ln(H) + $ $ \left(\frac{1}{1+\gamma}\right)(\ln(R) - ln(L)) $

Let's, second, suppose the capital-output ratio is constant (variations in it are not important here).

Let's, third, take derivatives to see growth rates. And let's remember that the growth rates of ideas H and the labor force L are h and n, respectively. And let's set the rate of growth of natural resources to be $ \rho $ (we reserve r for interest rates):

$ \frac{d\ln(y)}{dt} = \left(\frac{\gamma}{1+\gamma}\right)h + $ $ \left(\frac{1}{1+\gamma}\right)(\rho - n) $

Let's last, fit this to history in the century before the 1860 election of President Abraham Lincoln and the ensuing American Civil War:

  • output-per-worker growth $ \frac{d\ln(y)}{dt}=1.0% $ per year
  • labor-force growth $ n = 3.0% $ per year
  • natural-resource growth from westward expansion $ \rho = 5.5% $ per year

We have two parameters left: $ \gamma $ and h, the weight of ideas in efficiency-of-labor growth and the rate of growth of the stock of useful ideas for the economy in American heads, respectively. Plugging in the parameters we know gets us:

$ 0.010 = \left(\frac{\gamma}{1+\gamma}\right)h + $ $ \left(\frac{1}{1+\gamma}\right)(0.055-0.030) $

Solving for h:

$ \left(1+\gamma\right)0.010 = {\gamma}h + 0.025 $

$ \left(1+\gamma\right)0.010 - 0.025 = {\gamma}h $

$ -0.015 + 0.010\gamma = {\gamma}h $

$ h = 0.010 - \frac{0.015}{\gamma} $

This tracks: if natural resources were unimportant in determining the efficiency of labor—if $ {\gamma} → ∞ $—then in order to produce 1% per year growth in output-per-worker at a constant capital-output ratio, you need a 1% per year rate of growth h of the useful economic ideas stock.

  • Thus if $ {\gamma} → ∞ $ then $ h = 0.010 $.

Conversely, if ideas were unimportant in determining the efficiency of labor—if $ {\gamma} = 0 $—then in order to produce 1% per year growth in output-per-worker at a constant capital-output ratio, you need a value $ \gamma = 1.5 $ to generate 1% per year of increase in the efficiency-of-labor from increased natural resource abundance alone.

  • Thus if $ {\gamma} = 1.5 $ then $ h = 0.00 $.

And:

  • If $ {\gamma} = 3.0 $ then $ h = 0.005 $.

Looking across the Atlantic Ocean to Great Britain, we see that over there it is indeed the case that $ h = 0.005 $ from 1760 to 1860. So $ \gamma = 3.0 $ has some claim to be the most likely value.

There is a British Imperial Proclamation that suggests an obvious counterfactual. In 1763, when all of settled North America east of the Mississippi River was part of the British Empire, King George III Hanover:

declare[d] it to be our Royal Will and Pleasure. that no... Governor or Commander in Chief in... our... Colonies or Plantations in America do presume... grant Warrants of Survey, or pass Patents for any Lands beyond the Heads or Sources of any of the Rivers which fall into the Atlantic Ocean from the West and North West, or upon any Lands whatever, which, not having been ceded to or purchased by Us as aforesaid, are reserved to the said Indians, or any of them...

Settlement: 1790 and 1870

British settlement was to be limited by the peaks of the Apallachian mountain range. The British government did not want to wage war on the Amerindians. And the British government did want to exercise a modicum of control over where settlers settled.

Suppose that Royal Proclamation of 1763 had stuck. The rate of growth of the natural resources open to the American settlers would then have been $ \rho=0 $. Thus the equation:

$ h = 0.010 - \frac{0.015}{\gamma} $

implies:

If $ \gamma → ∞ $ and $ h = 0.010 $ then $ g = 0.01 $
If $ \gamma = 3.0 $ and $ h = 0.005 $ then $ g = -0.00325 $
If $ \gamma = 1.5 $ and $ h = 0.000 $ then $ g = -0.006 $

An America penned behind the Apallachians would probably have seen its living standards and productivity levels not growing at 1% per year from 1760 to 1860 but shrinking. For the $ \gamma = 3.0 $ benchmark case, living standards and productivity levels would have shrunk at a pace of -0.325% per year had population growth been the historical 3% per year. Productivity in 1860 would have been not 2.7 times what it had been in 1760, but rather only 0.72 of its 1760 level. Wages in America then would have been not well in advance of Britain's, but about equal.

Of course, a poorer America would probably have seen fewer immigrants. But it might not have seen that many fewer. It would no longer have been nearly as attractive to move from Britain to America over 1760 to 1860. But it still would have been very attractive to move from France, Germany, Scotland—or most of all from Potato Blight-ridden Ireland...

In what other ways might this counterfactual alternate-history "little America" would likely have been different in 1860 than America actually was?

A large chunk of America's pre-1860 visible growing prosperity was based not just on African-American slavery, but also on "Amerindian removal". Cf.: Trail of Tears:

Trail of Tears

http://www.bradford-delong.com/2018/10/the-apallachian-and-other-trails.html
http://www.typepad.com/site/blogs/6a00e551f08003883400e551f080068834/post/6a00e551f080038834022ad3701f2e200c/edit?saved=e
http://nbviewer.jupyter.org/github/braddelong/LSF18E101B/blob/master/The_Apallachian_and_Other_Trails%20%282018-10-03%29.ipynb

 

October 03, 2018 at 02:47 PM in Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments

Fund Grasping Reality...

Blogging: What to Expect Here

We are going to need more monkeys blogging Google Search

The purpose of this weblog is to be the best possible portal into what I am thinking, what I am reading, what I think about what I am reading, and what other smart people think about what I am reading...

"Bring expertise, bring a willingness to learn, bring good humor, bring a desire to improve the world—and also bring a low tolerance for lies and bullshit..." — Brad DeLong

"I have never subscribed to the notion that someone can unilaterally impose an obligation of confidentiality onto me simply by sending me an unsolicited letter—or an email..." — Patrick Nielsen Hayden

"I can safely say that I have learned more than I ever would have imagined doing this.... I also have a much better sense of how the public views what we do. Every economist should have to sell ideas to the public once in awhile and listen to what they say. There's a lot to learn..." — Mark Thoma

"Tone, engagement, cooperation, taking an interest in what others are saying, how the other commenters are reacting, the overall health of the conversation, and whether you're being a bore..." — Teresa Nielsen Hayden

"With the arrival of Web logging... my invisible college is paradise squared, for an academic at least. Plus, web logging is an excellent procrastination tool.... Plus, every legitimate economist who has worked in government has left swearing to do everything possible to raise the level of debate and to communicate with a mass audience.... Web logging is a promising way to do that..." — Brad DeLong

"Blogs are an outlet for unexpurgated, unreviewed, and occasionally unprofessional musings.... At Chicago, I found that some of my colleagues overestimated the time and effort I put into my blog—which led them to overestimate lost opportunities for scholarship. Other colleagues maintained that they never read blogs—and yet, without fail, they come into my office once every two weeks to talk about a post of mine..." — Daniel Drezner

Recent and Worth Highlighting...

We Are with Her!

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Representation

  • 180.8 million people are represented by the 49 senators who caucus with the Democrats.
  • 141.7 million people are represented by the 52 51 senators who caucus with the Republicans.
  • 65.9 million people voted for Hillary Rodham Clinton and Tim Kaine to be their president and vice president
  • 63.0 million people voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence to be their president and vice president.

The Most-Recent Thirty

About Brad DeLong

Brad DeLong's short biography

Archives

More...

Missouri State of Mind

Economist's View

Vox

J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad
Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787

At My Fingertips...

Scratch | HIGHLIGHTED ONLY | HIGHLIGHTED LIST | THE HONEST BROKER | EQUITABLE GROWTH | RSS FEED | Short Biography | Talks, Presentations, and Events | Edit Posts | Edit Pages | Edit Content | Berkeley Open Access | Subscribe to Grasping Reality's Feed... | Books Worth Reading | Discussions ||||

AFFILIATIONS: Equitable Growth - Manifesto | Berkeley - Blum Center<.a> | NBER ||||

OTHER STREAMS: Readings and Reviews | DeLong FAQ | The Honest Broker | Ann Marie Marciarille | Across the Wide Missouri... | Liveblogging History | Storify | On Social Media | This.! | Mark Thoma | Paul Krugman | Noah Smith and Steve Randy Waldman | Zeynep Tufekci | Oliver Willis | Marginal Revolution | Cosma Shalizi | Worthwhile Canadian Initiative | Angry Bear | Antonio Fatas |