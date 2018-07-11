STREAM: #PAG—Probability and Cognition

Uncle Judea, Melanin, Genetics, and Educational Attainment... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2018/09/uncle-judea-melanin-genetics-and-educational-attainment.html
On counterfactuals: Judea Pearl: The Book of Why: The New Science of Cause and Effect https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0465097618: "I think that his critics (and perhaps Lewis himself) missed the most important point. We do not need to argue about whether such worlds exist as physical or even metaphysical entities... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2018/08/judea-pearl-on-counterfactuals-i-think-that-his-critics-and-perhaps-lewis-himself-missed-the-most-important-point-we-do.html
Amitabh Chandra: "Judea Pearl's new book 'The Book of Why' is extraordinary... politely drives a bus through most social-science, public-health, health-policy research (aka, regressing outcomes on outcomes) and nuances what learning can really happen from machine-learning... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2018/09/eg-amitabh-chandra-_judea-pearls-new-book-the-book-of-why-is-extraordinaryhttpstwittercomamitabhchandra2.html
This point is absolutely cognitive science-statistics-philosophy of probability gold!: Judea Pearl, Madelyn Glymour, and Nicholas P. Jewell (2016): Causal Inference in Statistics: A Primer http://www.bradford-delong.com/2018/07/11-judea-pearl-madelyn-glymour-and-nicholas-p-jewell-2016-_causal-inference-in-statistics-a-primerhttpsbook.html
Tykhe's Nonexistent Urn and Senate Election Probabilities: Over at Equitable Growth: Philosophy of Probability III: the Philosophizing: Tuesday Focus for August 26, 2014 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2014/08/tykhes-nonexistent-urn-and-senate-election-probabilities-over-at-equitable-growth-philosophy-of-probability-iii-the-philo.html
Judea Pearl on the Meaning of the Monty Hall problem http://www.bradford-delong.com/2018/07/judea-pearl-on-the-meaning-of-the-monty-hall-problem-judea-pearl-2018-_the-book-of-why-the-new-science-of-cause-an.html
Trying to Empiricize the Philosophy of Probability: Readings, Plus a Non-Platonic Dialogue http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/05/trying-to-empiricize-the-philosophy-of-probability-readings-plus-a-non-platonic-dialogue.html
Tuesday Virtual Office Hours: Follow-Up Questions on the Philosophy of Probability: Live from Cafe Milano CCXXXIII: August 5, 2014 http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2014/08/tuesday-virtual-office-hours-follow-up-questions-on-the-philosophy-of-probability.html
Cosma Shalizi: On the Certainty of the Bayesian Fortune-Teller http://bactra.org/weblog/612.html
Cosma Shalizi: On the Uncertainty of the Bayesian Estimator http://bactra.org/weblog/1135.html
- Judea Pearl: The first good response I have ever heard to Cosma Shalizi's priceless anti-Bayesian rant... http://www.bradford-delong.com/2018/07/judea-pearl-provides-the-first-good-response-i-have-ever-heard-to-cosma-shalizis-priceless-anti-bayesian-rant-cosma-shali.html
Elementary Philosophy of Probability and the War on Nate Silver: The (Not Very) Honest Broker for the Week of August 2, 2014 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2014/08/elementary-philosophy-of-probability-and-the-war-on-nate-silver-the-honest-broker-for-the-week-of-august-2-2014.html
From Over the Rocky Mountains: I see that the War on Nate Silver has broken out again http://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/05/live-from-over-the-rocky-mountains-i-see-that-the-war-on-nate-silver-has-broken-out-again-with-another-article-less-app.html: another article less appetizing than bilgewater in The New York Times, this one written by Jim Rutenberg...
Cosma Shalizi: When Bayesians Can't Handle the Truth http://www.stat.harvard.edu/Colloquia_Content/Shalizi11.pdf
Cosma Shalizi Takes Me to Probability School. Or Is It Philosophy School? http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2009/03/cosma-shalizi-takes-me-to-probability-school-or-is-it-philosophy-school.html
Sky Masterson: An Ear Full of Cider http://delong.typepad.com/sdj/2014/08/afternoon-must-read-sky-masterson-an-ear-full-of-cider.html
Adam Elga (2010): Subjective Probabilities Should Be Sharp http://www.princeton.edu/~adame/papers/sharp/elga-subjective-probabilities-should-be-sharp.pdf
Cosma Shalizi: Praxis and Ideology in Bayesian Data Analysis http://bactra.org/weblog/664.html
Andrew Gelman and Cosma Rohilla Shalizi: Philosophy and the practice of Bayesian statistics http://arxiv.org/abs/1006.3868
Deep and True Thinking: Judea Pearl and Dana Mackenzie: The Book of Why: The New Science of Cause and Effect (New York: Basic Books: 0465097618) https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0465097618
- Michael I. Jordan: Are You a Bayesian or a Frequentist?
- Judea Pearl and Dana Mackenzie: The Book of Why: The New Science of Cause and Effect (New York: Basic Books: 0465097618) https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0465097618
- Cosma Shalizi (2016): On the Uncertainty of the Bayesian Estimator
- P. Strack, G. Romanyuk, and D. Fudenberg (2016): Active Learning with a Misspecified Prior
- Philipp Strack, Botond Koszegi, and Paul Heidhues (2017): Unrealistic Expectations and Misguided Learning
- Robert Waldmann: Why Statistics Is So Tightly Integrated with the Historically-Contingent Institutions of Games of Chance