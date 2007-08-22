Monthly for Project Syndicate #projectsyndicate

« This Is Your Reminder... | Main

2018:

  • Four Lessons the Federal Reserve Ought to Have Learned https://www.icloud.com/pages/0FLGQ41ca426KPcCNwwYVyN9g
  • America the Loser
  • America's Founders vs. Trump: The Federalist's Views on Democratic Representation and the Threat of Rapid Factionalim... https://www.icloud.com/keynote/0v_JijLOHVPj6VXoe2VCBKCvQ
  • The Destruction of the Republican Party: Donald Trump Might Make His Adopted Party Unelectable for Years to Come...
  • Crisis, Rinse, Repeat: Obvious Failures in the Response to the Great Recession Still Have Not Been Acknowledged...
  • Trump's Tax on America: Forthcoming Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum Imports Will Raise Costs Throughout the Economy...
  • Donald Trump Is Playing to Lose: Marvel at the U.S. President's Bizarre and Self-Defeating Approach to Politics and Policymaking...
  • Why Low Inflation Is No Surprise: Challenge Economists Who Abidingly Assume that Another Price Spiral Is Always Just Around the Corner...

 

2017:

  • America's Broken Political System: The Country's Problems Run far Deeper than the Republicans' Bad Tax Bill...
  • Keeping U.S. Policymaking Honest: Fearing that the Trump Administration Is Starting to Politicize Independent Policy Assessment...
  • Politics in the Way of Progress: Political Confidence Men and Craven Profiteers Blocking the Sustainable Development Goals...
  • Supply-Side Amnesia: The Congressional Republicans' Tax Plan to Increase the Deficit and Benefit the Rich...
  • The New Socialism of Fools: Four Root Causes of Resistance to Globalization since the Great Recession...
  • Public Spheres for the Age of Trump: Some of the Last Surviving Venues for Civil Democratic Discourse Are Not Carrying Their Weight...
  • The Truth Behind Today's U.S. Inflation Numbers: The Fed Needs to Adjust Its Economic Forecast and Pursue New Stimulus Policies...
  • Where U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Really Went: The Real Post-WWII Economic History Rebuts Today's Lazy and Misleading Conventional Wisdom...
  • Artificial Intelligence and Artificial Problems: Time to Challenge the Assumption that Technological Progress Necessarily Impoverishes Unskilled Workers...
  • Rethinking Productivity Growth: Have We Been Massively Underestimating the Extent of Economic Progress?...
  • Trading in Trump's Lies: NAFTA Is Not to Blame for Any Visible Decline in U.S. Manufacturing Employment...

 

2016:

  • The Age of Incompetence: Donald Trump May Be the Star of His Presidency, But He Is Unfit to Be the Boss...
  • Missing the Economic Big Picture: What Needs to Be Better Managed Is Not Globalization But Market Capitalism Itself...
  • Would Higher Interest Rates Boost U.S. Growth: The Fed Should Not Act Until Businesses Start Creating New Savings Vehicles and Investing the Proceeds...
  • Beating America's Health Care Monopolists: Industry Consolidation Is a Major Threat to Consumers' Wallets, and to ObamaCare...
  • The Economic Trend Is Our Friend: The Engine of Long-Run Growth Is Still Running, Despite Poor Recent Performance...
  • A Brief History of Inequality: The Complex Factors Underpinning 250 Years of Global Wealth Distribution...
  • Which Thinkers Will Define Our Future?: Give the Nod to John Maynard Keynes, Karl Polanyi, and Alexis de Tocqueville...
  • Uncertainty at the Fed: The World's Most Important Central Bank Is at Risk of Losing Its Credibility...
  • Rescue Helicopters for Stranded Economies: Central Banks Should Take Action When and Where Fiscal Authorities Will Not...
  • Debunking America's Populist Narrative: I Refuse to Blame Income Stagnation on Globalization and Trade...
  • Pragmatism or Perdition: America's Economic Problems Are Overwhelmingly Due to Four Decades of Government-by-Ideologue...
  • Economics in the Age of Abundance: The End of Scarcity Does Not Men the End of Economic Problems...
  • Piketty vs. Piketty: One of the Strongest Objections to Piketty's Words Is Made by Piketty's Deeds...

 

2015:

  • The Trouble with Interest Rates: Borrowing Costs Are too High, Not too Low...
  • The Tragedy of Ben Bernanke: Macroeconomic Lessons from the Former Fed Chair's New Memoir...
  • Sunlight on Tax Havens: Praise Gabriel Zucman's New Book on the High Cost of Hidden Wealth...
  • A Cautionary History of U.S. Monetary Tightening: The Last Four Tightening Episodes Reduced Employment and Output Far More than Anticipated...
  • Depression's Advocates: European Policymakers Appear Determined to Ignore the Lessons of the 1930s...
  • How Some Small Booms Can Cause Big Busts: Some Asset-Price Bubbles Are Much More Damaging than Others...
  • Putting economic Models in Their Place: We Need to Take Economists to Task for Making Bigger Claims for Their Theories than Their Theories Can Support...
  • An Even More Dismal Science: A Quarter-Century of Debate About the Business Cycle Has Left Us with Little Room for Optimism...
  • The Monetarist Mistake: The Power of Misguided Ideas Led to a Tepid Response to the Great Recession...
  • Making Do with More: Why Living Standards Stagnate in Societies Blessed with Unprecedented Abundance...
  • What Failed in 2008?: Why Policymakers Have Not Responded Appropriately to Their Economies' Post-Crisis Malaise...

 

2014:

  • Try Everything: A Simple Yet Radical Strategy for Global Economic Recovery...
  • Inequality and the Internet: Broadband Accessibility Might Help Offset Some of the Growing Gap in Income and Wealth...
  • American Wellbeing since 1979: Perhaps Much of Even the Relatively Small Gains for Poor U.S. Households since 1979 Should Be Discounted...
  • The Rise of the Robots: No, Peter Thiel, Robots Are Unlikely to Save Us from Any Threatening Low-Wage Future...
  • The Greater Depression: It Is Time to Start Calling What Is Happening in Europe and the U.S. by Its True Name...
  • The Internet's Next Act: We Need to Assess the ICT Revolution's Ongoing Impact on the Middle Class...
  • The World's Central Banker: The U.S. Will Face a Dangerous World Unless the Federal Reserve Fulfills Its Global Role...
  • Unjust Deserts: The "Meritocratic" Ideology Underlying the Rise in Inequality Ought to Have Run Its Course...
  • The Right's Piketty Problem: I Continue to Be Gobsmacked by the Poverty of Conservative Criticism of Capital in the Twenty-First Century...
  • Marx and the Mechanical Turk: Can We Determine Whether Capital Complements or Substitutes for Labor Now and in the Future?
  • Revisiting the Fed's Crisis: Reading the Fed's Meeting Transcripts from 2008 Tells Us About Appalling and Blinkered Official Mindsets...
  • Is America Turning Japanese?: Trend Economic Growth Can No Longer Be Neatly Disentangled from Cyclical Dynamics...

 

2013:

  • The Strange Case of American Inequality: Why Americans Fail to Clamor for Policies that Would Leave 90% of Them Better Off?...
  • The Long Short Run: The Intellectual History of the Coming Lost Growth Decades...
  • Greenspan Has Left the Building: On Alan Greenspan's The Map and the Territory...
  • The Taper and Its Shadow: QE, Interest Rates, and Systemic Risk...
  • Whose Central Bank?: The Fed Should Be the Steward of the Economy, Not the Servant of Large Commercial Banks...
  • America's Health Care Divide: Partisanship and the Health Care Debate in the United States...
  • Starving the Squid
  • Inequality on the Horizon of Need: The Staying Power of Economic Malaise...
  • Deploying Germany's Debt Capacity for European Recovery...
  • When Is Government Debt Risky?
  • Risks of Debt: The Real Flaw in Reinhart-Rogoff
  • Let It Bleed?

 

2012:

  • American Conservatism's Crisis of Ideas
  • Grand Mal Economics
  • Over the Fiscal Cliff We Go
  • America's Political Recession
  • Our Debt to Stalingrad
  • Stage Three for the Euro Crisis?
  • Democracy in Tea Party America
  • Hopeless Unemployment
  • The Perils of Prophecy
  • The Economic Costs of Fear
  • Re-Capturing the Friedmans: Milton and Rose Director Friedman's Factual Claims About the World Have Largely Crumbled...
  • The Shadow of Depression
  • The Usual Suspect
  • Neville Chamberlain Was Right

 

2011:

  • America's Financial Leviathan
  • The 70% Solution
  • The ECB's War Against Central Banking
  • A Free Lunch for America
  • Ben Bernanke's Dream World
  • America's Locust Years
  • Built to Bust
  • Economics in Crisis
  • The Anatomy of Slow Recovery
  • Pain without Purpose
  • Intelligent economic Design

 

2010:

  • A Time to Spend
  • The Retreat of Macroeconomic Policy
  • The Humiliation of Britain
  • Economics for Parrots
  • The Varieties of Unemployment
  • J.S. Mill vs. the ECB
  • Listening to Economic Arsonists
  • The Flight to Quality
  • Obama the Centrist
  • Taking Hope in the Long View
  • Is Fiscal Stimulus Pointless?
  • America's Employment Dilemma

 

2009:

  • The Fairness of Financial Rescue
  • Why Are Good Policies Bad Politics?
  • Slouching Towards Sanity
  • The Anti-History Boys
  • Bernanke's the One
  • Conservative Interventionism
  • Sympathy for Greenspan
  • The Hidden Purposes of High Finance
  • The Price of Inaction
  • Kick-Starting Employment
  • The Stimulus Ostriches
  • Four Ways Out

 

2008:

  • Depression Economics
  • The Road to Depression
  • Stocks and the Long Run
  • From Central Bank to Central Planner?
  • Is Inflation the Right Battle?
  • The Knife-Edge Economy
  • The Democrats Line in the Sand
  • Gambler's Ruin
  • John McCain and the Decline of America
  • The Keynesian Cure
  • The End of the Age of Friedman
  • In Marx's Shadow Again

 

2007:

  • Three Cures for Three Crises
  • Dollars and Depression
  • Uncertainty Shifts to China
  • Alan Greenspan on Trial
  • Is Liquidity Enough?
  • Fear of Finance
  • The Great Moderation
  • China's Blackstone Coup
  • America's Sleeping Watch Dog
  • The Secret Language of Central Bankers
  • Fearless Financial Markets
  • Inequality on the March

 

2006:

  • Saved by Taxes
  • Friedman Completed Keynes
  • Has Neoliberalism Failed Mexico?
  • Man's Fate, Man's Hope
  • The Box that Changed the World
  • The Tabloid Syndrome
  • The Myth of the "Ownership Society"
  • Bottom Dollar
  • Fiscal Apocalypse Now
  • Europe's Free Riders
  • The False Promise of Private Pensions

 

2005:

  • Semi-Rational Exuberance
  • Eyes Wide Shut on Global Warming
  • For Whom America's Bell Tools
  • America's Opposing Futures
  • Houses in the Air
  • Inviting the Avoidable
  • Europe's Neo-Liberal Challenge
  • Economists' New World Order
  • America's Interest Rate Puzzle
  • In Search of Global Demand
  • Fiscal Follies in America and Beyond
  • Bush's Crash-Tea Economics

 

2004:

  • America's Coming Social Democracy
  • Taming Voodoo Economics
  • Can High Oil Prices Be Good?
  • Doomsday for the Dollar?
  • The End of Want?
  • Welcome to the Era of Incompetence
  • The European Economic Model Lives
  • The Great Illusion
  • The Coming Age of Interest
  • America's Schizophrenic Economy
  • Protectionism Rides Again
  • The Richest Get Richer

 

2003:

  • The American Mirror
  • Robert Rubin Revisited
  • Bush's Pseudo-Conservative Revolution
  • The Weak Dollar's Impossible Strength
  • The Fragile Roots of Productivity Growth
  • Herbert Hoover and the Stability Pact
  • The New New Thing in Economics
  • The Roots of the Islamic World's Backwardness
  • Is the U.S. Economy Still in Recession?
  • The Final Defeat of Thomas Malthus?
  • Lula in the Shadow of Chavez
  • Atlas Slumps

 

2002:

  • The Ghosts of Economics Past
  • America's Second Gilded Age
  • Neoliberalism's Argentine Failure
  • The New German Problem
  • A Double-Dip Recession for the U.S.?
  • Down and Out in the United States?
  • Anatomy of a Crash
  • Is the "New Economy" a Fad?
  • New Rules for a New Economy
