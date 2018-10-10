« | Main | »

A Baker's Dozen of Fairly-Recent Links

stacks and stacks of books

  1. Michael Bröning: Germany’s Socialism of Fools: "By adopting a program based on "identity and solidarity," Germany's far-right AfD is harking back to classic National Socialism. It is likely to be a winning formula in this month's state elections in Bavaria and Hesse...
  2. Anjana Ahuja: Climate catastrophe warnings were greeted with global silence: "hortsighted folly of ignoring the IPCC will lead to drastic future policies...
  3. Brad W. Setser: Russia, China, and (the Absence of) Global Funding of the U.S. Fiscal Deficit…
  4. Robert Wilde: The Chevauchée: Organised Medieval Murder 5, N.S. Gill: Rome 1st Century B.C. Chronology
  5. Wikipedia: Legio X Equestris
  6. Nicola Gennaioli and Andrei Shleifer: A Crisis of Beliefs: Investor Psychology and Financial Fragility
  7. Timur Kuran and Dani Rodrik: The Economic Costs of Erdoğan : "For more than a decade, financial markets gave Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the benefit of the doubt and supplied the Turkish economy with easy credit. Such debt-fueled growth almost always ends badly, and now it has...
  8. Wikipedia: Peace of Westphalia
  9. William Shakespeare: The Second part of King Henry the Fourth
  10. Daniel W. Drezner (20070: The New New World Order
  11. (2004): Eric Alterman Told Us So
  12. Matthew Buckley: @physicsmatt: "Are we going to do anything about our allies murding a journalist? No, because a) Prince Jared still needs a loan, and b) murdering journalists is a GOP party plank now. All the US will do is ask the Saudis for how-to tips...

October 10, 2018 at 08:17 PM

Comments