...To date, a lack of suitable existing data has precluded empirical investigation of how such precarious scheduling practices affect the health and wellbeing of workers. We use an innovative approach to collect survey data from a large and strategically selected segment of the US workforce: hourly workers in the service sector. These data reveal relationships between exposure to routine instability in work schedules and psychological distress, poor sleep quality, and unhappiness. While low wages are also associated with these outcomes, unstable and un-predictable schedules are much more strongly associated. Further, while precarious schedules aﬀect worker wellbeing in part through the mediating inﬂuence of household economic insecurity, a much larger proportion of the association is driven by work-life conﬂict. The temporal dimension of work is central to the experience of precarity and an important social determinant of worker wellbeing....