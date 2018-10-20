....First, trust that I'm single not because I'm worried a man can't provide. I want to provide for myself, and I'm worried that heteronormative relationships will reduce my ability to do that for myself. But, second, and larger issue, is that this research tends to be very male-centered, on men's economic status and how it affects women. It's more complicated than that. Yes, a partner's economic status does affect your own, both immediately and long-term career planning, but larger economic trends, like men's declining EPOP, has actually been relatively greater for women.

Research on marriage trends that centers men's economic status and women are merely the objects just reifies a lot of the problems with traditional gender roles, ones that are no longer relevant to a modern economy in which women work and are independent. Realistic policy approaches recognize people where they are, maybe single and happy with that, and helps them find economic stability there, like making home ownership more feasible for single people and low cost childcare for single parents...