Jeffrey Frankel: The New and Not Improved NAFTA: "US President Donald Trump has called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which succeeds NAFTA, 'the single greatest agreement ever signed'. In reality, it is not as good as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, from which Trump withdrew The U.S.... While this outcome is better than an end to free trade in North America, the USMCA is no improvement over the status quo.Of course, this is Trump’s modus operandi: threaten to do something catastrophic, so people are relieved when things get only a little bit worse...