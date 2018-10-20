... paving the way for a combination the companies say can help cut soaring U.S. healthcare costs. It is the second large recent healthcare deal to win a thumbs up from the U.S. Justice Department. The agency gave the green light to health insurer Cigna Corp’s (CI.N) $52 billion acquisition of the nation’s largest pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.O), on Sept. 17. Shares of CVS and Aetna each rose about 1 percent on Wednesday, a day when the broader market was sharply lower, with CVS trading at $80.25 and Aetna at $206.00...