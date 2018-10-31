Equitable Growth alumnus Nick Bunker: That’s Not to Say That Wage Growth Is Now Adequate or at a Healthy Level: "Time for our quarterly check-in on wage and compensation growth with the ECI. And here we are!...
...Wages and salaries up 3.1% YoY for private sector workers https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/eci.pdf. Hey, look at that: rising wage growth. To be clear: wages are slowly, but steadily rising. That’s good news for the health of the labor market. That’s not to say that wage growth is now adequate or at a healthy level...
