...as businesses try to produce more efficiently to satisfy demand or cope with wage rises. Either possibility would increase further the estimated current output level and the wasted output over the decade — and possibly even the ongoing rate of growth from here. It is instructive, then, that my lowest estimates coincide with the highest estimates collected by Furman from his economist luminaries.... These are quite enormous differences—they imply, as Furman concluded, “vastly different mental models”. Who is right matters, most importantly, for what the right policy is in a deep recession, and less importantly, for how much leading economic policymakers should be blamed for the job they did during and after the last one. I find it striking that on the models cited by Furman, policymakers come out looking mostly blameless...