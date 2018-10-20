...But the level of obsession with this goal seems unwarranted by cold-eyed politics. At the end of the day, if anti-gentrification activists had that much political clout, we wouldn’t see so much gentrification! The real issue seems to be that most YIMBY people have left-wing political commitments, and their feelings are sincerely hurt when affordable housing advocates and organizers in communities of color don’t agree with them. The views of other actors like labor unions, small-business owners, or simply people who aren’t super-political don’t seem as pressing. But I think this is both a tactical and a substantive mistake...

...Reducing housing scarcity also has a bunch of other benefits that should not be sacrificed on the altar of monomaniacally framing reform as a way to advance niche left goals.... It strikes me as perverse for a movement that’s largely composed of youngish middle-class professionals living in big cities to deny the obvious benefits of a YIMBY agenda for youngish middle-class professionals living in big cities. Lots of people moved to the city after college... realized sometime along the way that actually they’d rather not leave the city. But then they started doing the math and realized that the compromises they’d need to make in terms of physical space make them not want to stay in the city after all. Yet what they’d really like is for a bunch more houses to be built in the city, so a couple of 30-something college graduates could afford to buy a townhouse or condo with three bedrooms and a den in a safe neighborhood.... The genius of the YIMBY agenda is that “build a bunch of big new places for yuppies to live” doesn’t come at the expense of anyone else. On the contrary, building big new places for yuppies to live prevents the yuppies from doing what my wife and I did—buying an old house and renovating it so that it is now nicer but houses fewer people than it did pregentrification....

Market rate construction means the city’s property tax and income tax base both grow. That’s great news for firefighters, teachers, cops, and other public sector workers because it means the city will actually be able to meet its pension obligations and hire more workers, rather than laying them off.... In short, the idea that we should change the rules across a... whole region... isn’t a niche solution to the niche issue of housing low-income people. It’s a broad agenda for city-wide prosperity that has diverse benefits for a huge range of people. And advocates should say so....