... “lazy” Bolsa Família recipients and “bandidos” (criminals) and it makes them angry. They ask, why are they suffering when these people are not?... It is moralistic, but not primarily religious and certainly not neoliberal.... It is about correcting... that those who work hard do not get... education, healthcare and security... [while] those who do not work hard get things they don’t deserve–like rudimentary welfare and de jure human rights.

It is no coincidence that Bolsonaro centres his discourse on the figure of the “cidadão de bem”, the upstanding, law-abiding citizen. Many in the peripheries recognise themselves in this ideal-type. They want greater citizenship and, in the moralistic and security-centred notion of citizenship that Bolsonaro present, are led to believe that this depends upon taking away rights from those whose citizenship is even more precarious. This is a crusade of second-class citizens against non-citizens, orchestrated by those who rights and privileges are never in doubt....