Noah Smith baits earnest ideologues on Twitter: Ryan Hauntedhouse: @ryandhous_: "Dismantling capitalism =! becoming the USSR."

...Noah Smith: @Noahpinion: Maybe not, but what the heck DOES it mean??

Ryan Hauntedhouse: @ryandhous_: It means that an economy based on creating value for shareholders based primarily on profit as a metric will not be able to solve the oncoming catastrophe of climate change.

...Noah Smith: @Noahpinion: No, you just said what it doesn't mean. What does it mean?...

October 10, 2018

