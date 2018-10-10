Noah Smith baits earnest ideologues on Twitter: Ryan Hauntedhouse: @ryandhous_: "Dismantling capitalism =! becoming the USSR."
...Noah Smith: @Noahpinion: Maybe not, but what the heck DOES it mean??
Ryan Hauntedhouse: @ryandhous_: It means that an economy based on creating value for shareholders based primarily on profit as a metric will not be able to solve the oncoming catastrophe of climate change.
...Noah Smith: @Noahpinion: No, you just said what it doesn't mean. What does it mean?...
