Note to Self: Books for Econ 210a: Introduction to Economic History (Spring 2019)
- Moses Finley (1973): The Ancient Economy https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0520025644
- Partha Dasgupta (2007): Economics: A Very Short Introduction https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0191578282
- Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0199596654
- John Maynard Keynes (1931): Essays in Persuasion https://books.google.com/books?isbn=134959072X
- Richard Baldwin (2016): The Great Convergence: Information Technology and the New Globalization https://books.google.com/books?isbn=0674972686
