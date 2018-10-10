Oh, f---! It was only a bunch of bottles of wine, and some undesired asset liquidations. It was a pretty big deal in terms of social power, but not of human well-being, or lives. It was ultimately a very funny story—until now; Laura Noonan: Assistant Accused of Stealing Wine from Goldman Sachs CEO Jumps to Death: "Nicolas de Meyer was due to plead guilty to 1.2m fine wine theft from David Solomon.... The personal assistant accused of stealing... from Goldman Sachs’ chief executive David Solomon has jumped to his death from a 33rd floor Manhattan hotel instead of appearing in court to plead guilty to the charges...