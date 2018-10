Keep this near the top of working memory...

180.8 million people are represented by the 49 senators who caucus with the Democrats.

141.7 million people are represented by the 52 51 senators who caucus with the Republicans.

65.9 million people voted for Hillary Rodham Clinton and Tim Kaine to be their president and vice president

63.0 million people voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence to be their president and vice president.