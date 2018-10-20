« A Baker's Dozen of Fairly-Recent Links | Main | »

We Are with Her!

WE ARE WITH HER!!

Keep this near the top of working memory...

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted:

  • With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi
  • Bunga-bunga governance
  • With a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters
  • And a major drag on the country
    • Except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

#workingmemory
#socialjustice
#politics
#moralresponsibility

October 20, 2018 at 08:20 AM in Moral Responsibility, Politics |

