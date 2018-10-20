Keep this near the top of working memory...
Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted:
- With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi
- Bunga-bunga governance
- With a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters
- And a major drag on the country
- Except in states where his policies are neutralized.
Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!
#workingmemory
#socialjustice
#politics
#moralresponsibility