Keep this near the top of working memory...

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted:

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi

Bunga-bunga governance

With a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters

And a major drag on the country Except in states where his policies are neutralized.



Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!