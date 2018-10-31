Some Fairly-Recent Must- and Should-Reads

Note to Self : machine learning is no better than the people it is learning from... #notetoself #riseoftherobots

Sigh Yet More Cleaning Up After the Cockroaches: Archive Entry From Brad DeLong's Webjournal : Only one of the many economists quoted by Weisman would sign on to the claims that "deficits don't matter" and that "the argument against deficits is more about self-righteous moralism than economics": Kevin Hassett. Eric Engen wouldn't. Glenn Hubbard wouldn't. I certainly wouldn't. Ben Friedman wouldn't. Peter Orszag wouldn't. Bill Gale wouldn't. Bill Niskanen wouldn't. If Weisman had bothered to read the last paragraph of the Engen-Hubbard paper he cites, he would have noted that they explicitly reject the claim that "deficits don't matter"... #journamalism

(Late) Monday Smackdown: Why Does Clive Crook Think the EU Has a Duty to Sacrifice the Interests Rights of Its Constituents in Brexit Negotiations? : I did not punish this a year ago because it seemed... intemperate. Now it seems not extreme enough. Perhaps if Clive Crook and his colleagues had dared to say: "The Brexiters are bad people pursuing bad policies. They need to be stopped." Instead he and his ilk talked about how important it was that the U.K . have "a fundamentally new relationship" with the E.U., and that the E.U. should bend over backward to make the Brexiters look as good as possible. Not a good look... #globalization #journamalism #orangehairedbaboons

Wayne La Pierre, the rest of the National Rifle Administration, and Kevin McCarthy are very happy with the press reaction to the Pittsburgh murders. Just saying: Shakezula: It's Not Tone Deaf When They Know Exactly What Tone They're Setting: "The leaders of America’s white supremacist movement wants more implausibly deniable murders of people who aren’t acceptably white. A combination of arrogance and seeing how the press willingly leaps into the 'Who’s to blame? Who can say?' trap is why organizations like the NRA don’t see a downside to publishing this sort a thing, even as the victims of man well-versed in anti-Semitic propaganda are being buried. And the cycle of incitement and death won’t stop until white supremacy is stamped out of existence, not allowed to fester and emerge again in another decade or generation... #orangehairedbaboons #neofascism

Steve Rathje: When Correcting a Lie, Don't Repeat It. Do This Instead: "Correcting false claims can often backfire, spreading them even further.... Talk about the truth first. Then, we should briefly note the lie before going back to the truth... a #truthsandwich... #orangehairedbaboons #publicsphere #cognition

Martin Sandbu: The US’s Lost Decade: "The wasted economic output thus begins to approach 50 per cent of annual GDP. And this is still conservative. It does not consider that even faster demand growth might have been met by increased hours worked. Nor does it consider that overall or 'total factor' productivity (above that gained from simply having more capital) could have responded positively to a 'high-pressure economy'... #hysteresis #greatrecession #monetarypolicy

Laura McGann: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being held to a higher standard than men: "Male politicians aren’t told to put training wheels back on after a fact check... #gender #journamalism #politics

My take was always that this was overwhelmingly that "feminized" occupations have low pay. But Folbre and Smith make a strong case that other causes are also important: Nancy Folbre and Kristin Smith: The wages of care: Bargaining power, earnings and inequality: "The earnings of managers and professionals employed in care industries (health, education, and social services), characterized by high levels of public and non-profit provision, are significantly lower than in other industries... #gender #labormarket

U.S. Constitution: Emolument Clause: "No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State... #orangehairedbaboon

Sendhil Mullainathan: Using Machine Learning to Understand Health Care Systems: "Machine learning is earnestly being applied to automate tasks in medicine—in effect as a medical technology. The same tools, though, can also be used to improve our understanding of the health system itself... #riseoftherobots #berkeley

Jamelle Bouie: Trump’s Embrace of Racial Bigotry Has Shifted What Is Acceptable in America: "Racial violence exists on a continuum. Trump’s use of racially violent language enables racially violent acts... #orangehairedbaboons

David Anderson: Electoral victories and Medicaid: "In seventeen hours, Virginia will start accepting enrollment for their new Medicaid expansion. Coverage goes live on January 1, 2019. Virginia is expanding Medicaid because of a massive electoral victory of a coalition that highly values Medicaid expansion.... If you want to see Medicaid expanded, voting for candidates who, when they win, want to expand Medicaid is the best way of doing that...

Susquehanna Polling and Research: PA Congressional District 16: "Brushfire Poll Conducted October 29-30, 2018 Sample Size: 405 Likely Voters.... In the election for United States Congress, if the election were held today would you vote for Republican Mike Kelly or Democrat Ron DiNicola?... Republican Mike Kelly 189 47%. 2. Democrat Ron DiNicola 205 51%... #politics

