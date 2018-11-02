« | Main | Solving the Flexprice Model: Checkpoint of Chapter 7 of Next Edition of Marty Olney's and My Macro Textbook »

Building Blocks of "Flexprice" Business-Cycle Macroeconomics: Checkpoint of Chapter 6 of Next Edition of Marty Olney's and My Macro Textbook

Slides, and slides and text...

nbviewer: https://nbviewer.jupyter.org/github/braddelong/LSF18E101B/blob/master/Building_Blocks_of_the_Flexprice_Model.ipynb
keynote: https://www.icloud.com/keynote/0qPkVy4AgrnNRIMq3I7HCoN-w

#MRE #Macro #flexprice

