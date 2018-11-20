Another very good "Equitable Growth in Conversation" piece: Ioana Marinescu, Herbert Hovenkamp, Kate Bahn, and Michael Kades. In modern antitrust policy, the monopoly and the monopsony analyses need to proceed on two separate tracks: Equitable Growth: In conversation with Herbert Hovenkamp and Ioana Marinescu: "You can’t just do a workup on the product side and then assume you’ve gotten all the work done. If you’ve got a special class of employees, like computer engineers, those engineers might work for firms that don’t compete with each other at all on the product side, and that means that that market will end up having different boundaries than the product market has for those same firms...