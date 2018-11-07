Anybody looking back at economic history cannot help but note that female physical autonomy and its absence has played an absolutely huge role. Kate Bahn and company are pulling together the evidence that this is not just history—that it still matters a lot in America today: Kate Bahn: Understanding the link between bodily autonomy and economic opportunity across the United States: "All of these connective threads are examined in a forthcoming paper of mine...
...along with co-authors Adriana Kugler at Georgetown University, Melissa Mahoney at the University of North Caroline, Asheville, and Annie McGrew at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.... We examine the past history of evidence of how bodily autonomy, through the availability of contraception and abortion, contributed to women’s economic advancement and what it means for women’s current labor market opportunities. We examine in particular the patchwork of simultaneous expansions and attacks on reproductive health services in the United States and its impact on women in the U.S. labor market...
#shouldread #gender