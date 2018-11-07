...along with co-authors Adriana Kugler at Georgetown University, Melissa Mahoney at the University of North Caroline, Asheville, and Annie McGrew at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.... We examine the past history of evidence of how bodily autonomy, through the availability of contraception and abortion, contributed to women’s economic advancement and what it means for women’s current labor market opportunities. We examine in particular the patchwork of simultaneous expansions and attacks on reproductive health services in the United States and its impact on women in the U.S. labor market...