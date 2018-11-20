...I answer this question by characterizing industrial policy in production networks. Market imperfections compound through backward demand link- ages, causing upstream sectors to be the sink of imperfections and have the largest size distortions. My key finding is that the distortion in sectoral size is a sufficient statistic for the social value of promoting that sector; thus, there is an incentive for a well-meaning government to subsidize up- stream sectors. Furthermore, aggregate effects of sectoral interventions can be simply summarized by the cross-sector covariance between my sufficient statistic and policy spending. My sufficient statistic predicts sectoral policies in South Korea in the 1970s and in modern-day China, suggesting that sectoral interventions might have generated positive aggregate effects in these economies...