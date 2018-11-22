EG: This was the first working paper the WCEG published. It did not get the attention it deserved then. So why not hoist it?: Arindrajit Dube and Ben Zipperer: Pooling multiple case studies using synthetic controls: An application to minimum wage policiesh: "We assess the employment and wage effects minimum wage increases between 1979 and 2013 by pooling 29 synthetic control case studies...
... Using the mean percentile rank, a simple, distribution-free method, we find a sizable, positive and statistically significant effect on the average teen wage. We also test for heterogeneous treatment effects using the distribution of estimated ranks, which has a known form, and detect heterogeneity in the wage elasticities, consistent with differential bites in the policy. In contrast, the employment estimates suggest a small constant effect not distinguishable from zero...
