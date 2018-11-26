Marcy Wheeler: Mueller Just Guaranteed He Can Issue a Public Report: "Mueller’s team appears to have no doubt that Manafort was lying to them.... Giving Manafort the impression that he was pulling a fast one over the prosecutors... while reporting... to Trump ... increases the likelihood that Trump just submitted sworn answers... full of lies.... That 'detailed sentencing submission'... Mueller mentions?... There’s your Mueller report, which will be provided in a form that Matt Whitaker won’t be able to suppress...