« Blogging: What to Expect Here... | Main | "In the Long Run We Are All Dead" in Context... »

Note to Self: I had thought that the question of where the sun will be in the sky so you know where to erect the sunshades was a solved problem—a problem solved in 3000 BC by the Babylonians. Apparently not:

No subject brad delong gmail com Gmail

#berkeley

November 08, 2018 at 10:37 AM in Berkeley, Science: Cognitive, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri |

Twitter | Google | Pinterest | Facebook

Comments