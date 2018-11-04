Scam o Rama

...Dear Scamorama: Here it is—my masterpiece. I call it "Thomas Mallory VS Albert Abossi: Trouble A Head." It's all here, friends. An urgent plea for help. A living human head, the victim of a 'failed body transplant.' Loneliness. Friendship. Trust. Life. Betrayal. Death. Lawyers. Returns from the dead. More lawyers, Western Union, mothers who 'collarpse,' and so much more! Briefly, here is the cast: THOMAS MALLORY—A living human head, kept alive by a life support machine housed deep in the lowest sub-basement of the Biology Building at Miskatonic University in scenic Arkham, Massachusetts. The object of our scammer's dim-witted attentions...