Seth Godin: Writing for People Who Don’t Read: "Right there, there’s your problem. I know you’d like to reach more people, and most people don’t read. But if you’re going to write, the only choice you have is to reach people who will choose to engage with you. Do it properly, and there’s a chance that those voluntarily literate people will tell their friends and colleagues...
...And of course, the same thing goes for trying to teach people who don’t learn, tell jokes to people who don’t laugh, and campaign to people who don’t vote. It almost always works better if you engage with people who are enrolled in the journey and then motivate them to engage with their peers...
