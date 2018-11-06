« | Main | DeLong Fall 2018 Teaching Schedule »

The first news: FiveThirtyEight's forecast goes from H+36 S-1 to H+42 S+0: FiveThirtyEight: 2018 Election: Live Coverage And Results:

2018 Election Live Coverage And Results FiveThirtyEight

#acrossthewidemissouri #politics

November 06, 2018 at 04:40 PM in Politics, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri |

