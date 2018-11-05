Weekend Reading Jan Christian Smuts to M.C. Gillett: The Griqua prayer...

What a striking reference you made in your last to the anti-Corn Law agitation. I told Keynes what you had written and he said how true it was and he had never thought of it in that way. Poor Keynes often sits with me at night after a good dinner and we rail against the world and the coming flood. And I tell him this is the time for the Griqua prayer (the Lord to come himself and not send his Son, as this is not a time for children). And then we laugh, and behind the laughter is Hoover's terrible picture of thirty million people who must die unless there is some great intervention. But then again we think things are never really as bad as that; and something will turn up, and the worst will never be. And somehow all these phases of feeling are true and right in some sense.

And in it all I do miss you, miss you greatly. How you and Arthur and I would talk things over if we were together. But complete Holism is not yet; time and space are terrible facts; and so we submit for the present and await our turn of good times. And thank you for the Message to Seekers. I have the original as my book-mark in Spinoza which I am again reading.

There is spring in the air and spring in the world, both inner and outer; may spring come soon to the distracted races of men.

Ever yours,

Jan