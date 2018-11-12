...So-called 'unicorns' have become household names in recent years. Multi-billion dollar companies like AirBNB, Uber, and WeWork have become known for phenomenal growth, extraordinary valuations, and a general dearth of profits. That means these companies have been reliant on accommodative financial conditions to maintain their growth. So how might this all come to an end? On this week’s Odd Lots podcast we speak with veteran investor Bill Janeway, a theorist-practitioner who not only studied economics under the students of John Maynard Keynes, but who has been a VC with Warburg Pincus for over 35 years. He explains the lessons that all these companies must eventually learn and how the bubble will burst...