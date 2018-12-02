Jing Dong, Harold Pollack, and Rita Tamara Konetzka: Effects of Long‐Term Care Setting on Spousal Health Outcomes: "A large expansion in noninstitutional long-term care (LTC) use... shifting away from nursing homes toward home- and community- based services (HCBS).... The rationale... (a) LTC users generally prefer HCBS to institutional care, and (b) for nursing home residents with less intensive care needs, HCBS may be cheaper...
...We find that HCBS use leads to harmful effects on spousal physi-al health, which may be caused by increased informal care responsibilities. We also find improved spousal mental health, especially in depression symptoms, which may be caused by increased satisfaction...
