Scott Lemieux: Cheneyism Is No Better Than Trumpism : "Good piece by Yglesias about how while the Weekly Standard is being euthanized for the wrong reason it represents a highly pernicious strain of thought in its own right...

Matthew Yglesias: Weekly Standard vs. Trump: Neoconservatives Are The Most Dangerous Conservative Faction: "The most principled resistance to Trump comes from conservatism’s most dangerous faction.... The Weekly Standard... was most notably the creator of the preventive war doctrine that spurred President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq. Its current editor, Stephen F. Hayes, made his bones with the absurd 2004 book The Connection: How al-Qaeda’s Collaboration With Saddam Hussein Has Endangered America...