Scott Lemieux: Cheneyism Is No Better Than Trumpism : "Good piece by Yglesias about how while the Weekly Standard is being euthanized for the wrong reason it represents a highly pernicious strain of thought in its own right...
Matthew Yglesias: Weekly Standard vs. Trump: Neoconservatives Are The Most Dangerous Conservative Faction: "The most principled resistance to Trump comes from conservatism’s most dangerous faction.... The Weekly Standard... was most notably the creator of the preventive war doctrine that spurred President George W. Bush’s invasion of Iraq. Its current editor, Stephen F. Hayes, made his bones with the absurd 2004 book The Connection: How al-Qaeda’s Collaboration With Saddam Hussein Has Endangered America...
...And there’s no coincidence here. The American business community has learned to love the “Tariff Man,” and evangelical Christians are deeply devoted to perhaps the least pious president on record. But neocons both inside and outside the direct orbit of the Standard have the distinct honor of being the conservative faction that has demonstrated the most intellectual integrity in the Trump era. Despite this, there’s an inconvenient truth to neocons: Of all the conservative factions, they are objectively the most dangerous...
