Note that the model also predicts that if bonds outperform stocks over the next 10 years, then strocks are nearly certain to outperform bonds by much more in the following 10 years: Christopher G. Collins and Joseph E. Gagnon: The Stock Market Correction in Context: Are Equities Cheap or Expensive?: "Stock prices are indeed expensive in historical context. Nevertheless, stocks are likely to outperform bonds over the next 10 years; the model implies about a 25 percent chance that stocks perform worse than bonds. Moreover, if earnings in 2018 and 2019 come in close to their levels after 2009 rather than their levels in 2008 and 2009, and if stock prices and bond yields remain at their October 31 level through the end of 2019, then the ex ante EP would rise to 2.1 and the model would suggest only a 20 percent probability that stocks would perform worse than bonds over the following 10 years...