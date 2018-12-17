"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787
Comment of the Day: Charles Steindel: Weekend Reading: Paul Krugman (2011): Mr Keynes and the Moderns: "Yes. When I was in grad school in the '70s it was tacitly taught that the 'General' in the title was essentially Keynes' marketing—what we think of as 'Keynesian' economics was really a special, not general, case. The standard fresh-water critique that we can likely get rid of cyclical problems, most notably a sluggish return to full employment, by structural reforms (essentially, removing rigidities in price and wage setting) was seen as having at least some merit. 2008 taught me otherwise...
I would note that in Fama's efficient markets theory movements in the stock market are nothing but animal spirits: They are not movements in expected future profits, dividends, or earnings. They are rarely movements in safe interest rates. They are almost invariably movements in required-rates of return—time-varying risk- and term- premier that are unmotivated...
December 17, 2018 at 11:31 AM in Streams: Comment of the Day | Permalink
