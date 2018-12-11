"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787
Comment of the Day: Charles Steindel: It Is Such a Bad Idea for a Central Bank to Invert the Yield Curve: "To my mind a somewhat comparable puzzle is the damage done by financial crises. It is true that it is extremely difficult for monetary policy to reverse a recession spurred by a financial crisis all on its own: crises tend to drive safe short rates down to zero all on their own, leaving little room for the Central Bank to do its thing. Thus we have had those awkward "unconventional" tools. We know--or should know!-- that fiscal policy can readily fill the gap; that's typically not adequately done, apparently because the surge in deficits spurred by the recession raises debt fears that can't seem to be beaten back...
December 11, 2018 at 10:11 AM in Streams: Comment of the Day | Permalink
