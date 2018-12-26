« | Main | No. The Fed Was Wrong to Raise Interest Rates »

Comment of the Day: Ebenezer Scrooge: The Great American Tax Heist Turns One: No Longer Live at Project Syndicate: "If I were in an unusually forgiving mood, I would say that many on the list are financial economists, not macroeconomists. Non-Dunning-Krueger people are stupidest when opining on a field near, but not precisely with, their own expertise. (xkcd's "Physicists" cartoon is particularly on point.) But I'm not in an unusually forgiving mood. Many on the list are macroeconomists, and financial economics is just a little bit too close to '80's-style lawn economics to be taken seriously...

#shouldread #commentofhteday

December 26, 2018

