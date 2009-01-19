"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787
Comment of the Day (January 19, 2009): Robert Waldmann: Fama's Fallacy V: Are There Ever Any Wrong Answers in Economics?: "'economic science' is a phrase like 'military intelligence.' Out of respect for my fellow economists and the DIA I won't name that class of phrases. However, 'economic theory' is a sub branch of mathematics. Within economic theory there are definitely false statements—such as those made by Mankiw and Fama. I'm not surprised that Fama is making a fool of himself. He has made similarly nonsensical arguments in his own field of expertise. He has been a tenured head of a school of thought for a long time, and has probably forgotten what it was like to make arguments which weren't accorded respect just because he made them...
What exactly did Popper contribute to the philosophy of science ? I think his contribution was rename "verificationism", "falsificationism", that it was purely rhetorical and based on the argument that the meaning of a word "verificationism" is determined by the etymology of its first syllable.
December 14, 2018 at 01:16 PM
