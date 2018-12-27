« | Main | »

Comment of the Day: Leah Boustan: "First Gilded Age ➡️ Progressivism; Second Gilded Age ➡️ conspiracy theories, nationalism, blaming outsiders. The problem with the Kuznets Curve is that, at some point, inequality gets so bad that it prompts a political reaction but it’s not obvious what reaction will be...

