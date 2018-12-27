"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787
Comment of the Day: Maynard Handley: Ancient Technologies of Organization and Mental Domination, Clerks, Linear B, and the Potnia of Athens: "I think this sort of theorizing about ancient religion is too much based on current monotheic religion which has a very strong us vs them (gods are VERY different from humans) post ~100CE or so vibe. The right way (IMHO) to think of ancient religion (and much of lived medieval European religion vis a vis saints) is that gods played the same role as celebrities in our time. They bigger, better, more outrageous than us. Some of us are lucky enough to be their hairdressers and pool cleaners, a few more maybe saw them one time on the street walking down Rodeo Drive, ad the rest of us have to make do with photos and whatever gossip is being reported right now...
December 27, 2018 at 09:18 AM in Streams: Comment of the Day | Permalink
