Let me shill for our other weblog at Equitable Growth: Competitive Edge: (I would point out that "the Octopus" is usually the Southern Pacific Railway, not Standard Oil. You can argue the merits with respect to whether Standard Oil's monopoly was a net plus by society; nobody argues the merits for the Southern Pacific except for those paid to do so, and the crazed.): Terrell McSweeney: Competitive Edge: Antitrust Enforcers Need Reinforcements to Keep Pace with Algorithms, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence: "The Washington Center for Equitable Growth is launching a new blog titled 'Competitive Edge'... on a broad range of topics: potential areas for antitrust enforcement, concerns about existing doctrine, practical realities enforcers face, proposals for reform, and broader policies to promote competition.... The octopus image, above, updates an iconic editorial cartoon first published in 1904 in the magazine Puck to portray the Standard Oil monopoly...