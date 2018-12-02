...from which Goodwin, de Marchi and Weintraub had retired. His appointment may not be dead yet, but both CHOPE’s bright future as a finishing school for the best historians of thought, as well as the Duke department’s reputation as a cosmopolitan training center, are hanging by threads.

The history of economics needs a place in the curriculum to hang its collective hat. Business schools would be a logical home, since they have plenty of money. Hasn’t the Harvard Business School supported economic history since it began? Its most celebrated figure, Alfred Chandler, could have been awarded a Nobel Prize. But most schools of business lack the independence of mind and deep curiosity that characterizes faculties of arts and science. And history of science departments remain too oriented towards philosophy and hard as opposed to social science to offer more than a few positions. There is a surfeit of good candidates in the rising generation. If universities and their benefactors don’t establish more careers for historians, both economic historians and historian of economics, then departments of economics themselves will continue to accumulate the general mistrust that increased significantly after 2008...