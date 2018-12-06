Alix Gould-Werth: Getting Information We Need to Advance Conversation on Paid Leave: "The Washington Center for Equitable Growth brought together researchers who study paid leave and related topics, state data administrators, and experts in federal and private-sector data systems to talk about data.... Stay tuned for a report.... The attendees at the Equitable Growth event benefitted tremendously from the presence of paid leave administrators in states large (California, Washington) and small (Rhode Island, New Jersey)...
...The administrators and academics brought together important perspectives on the equity implications of research on paid leave as they considered how much data state programs should collect. First, they considered the “more is more” perspective: They outlined the promise of administrative data for answering pressing policy questions, argued for the collection of key demographic variables needed to understand the equity implications of paid leave, and discussed strategies for accessing and building administrative datasets. Second, they considered the “less is more” perspective: They discussed the fears constituents have about the use of their data, the importance of streamlined enrollment procedures from a behavioral science perspective, and the idea that when less data is collected, more members of vulnerable groups may access benefits...
