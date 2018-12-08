...That CHOPE is “stronghold for Austrian econ” is a lie. Here’s list of CHOPE faculty https://t.co/aNjspJC2E4. There’s exactly 1 permanent member who’s a Hayek scholar, its director B. Caldwell, who invited Mirowski to 2018 summer school . Other members are a historian of macro, & now 2 retired and 1 passed historians of math econ, econ visuals, Keynes. I agree w/ Chronicle open that Koch funding is extremely worrying. I’ll watch what it funds w/ attention & concern (grant agreement: https://t.co/Opkz4WzpXa). I also wholeheartedly agree that “programs should not be determined by the agenda-driven.”

But what’s the alternative? David Warsh recently narrated how Duke’s econ dpt have hitherto failed to replace (thus fund) now retired CHOPE historians of econ http://www.economicprincipals.com/issues/2016.09.04/1921.html. Defunding of history of econ is a larger trend. The field has been removed from curricula, its researchers removed from US econ faculty, its output removed from econ journals. And Duke hosts the larger repository of economists’ archives in the world: https://t.co/0aluwo4JLi.

So a better title for the HigherEd chronicle might be: “Congratulations, economists. Koch just bought your past. What are you going to do about it?”...