...Declining asset prices could destroy a substantial amount of household wealth and push the economy into recession. Unfortunately it is not possible to turn back the clock and prevent the overvaluation of assets and the resulting risk of recession. But I believe that the Fed is raising rates today so that it will be in a better position to offset a future economic decline.... There is a significant risk that the U.S. economy will slide into recession in the next few years.... Bloated asset prices will likely collapse, dragging industry down with them. The price-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 is nearly 40% above its historic average. As long-term interest rates return to normal levels, demand for equities and other assets will decline rapidly. A return of share prices today to their historic price-earnings ratios would wipe out nearly $8 trillion of household wealth. The resulting decline in consumer spending and the related fall in business activity would be enough to push the economy into recession.... Tthe Fed is right to increase the short-term rate now so that it will have as much ammunition as possible when the next downturn comes...