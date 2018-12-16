Joseph E. Gagnon (PIIE) and Takeshi Tashiro: Abenomics Is Working, Don't Stop Now: "Japan is on track for its longest postwar economic expansion, with female labor force participation and corporate profits at record highs and unemployment at a 25-year low.... [Is] the goal of raising inflation to 2 percent is really necessary?...
...Why not settle for trend inflation between 0 and 1 percent, where it is now?[1] The answer is that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has no room to maneuver when the next downturn arrives, as it surely will someday. Unless Japan returns inflation sustainably to 2 percent or more in the next few years, it will have difficulty emerging from the next recession...
#shouldread