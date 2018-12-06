...A central challenge... will be determining the counterfactual.... Today, the law’s corporate tax cuts are primarily benefitting shareholders. Wage rates would need to increase about 1 percent above the level that would have prevailed absent the law to shift the benefits of the corporate tax cuts from shareholders to workers—more if revenue-raising provisions of the new law scheduled to take effect in the future are delayed or repealed. There is no indication that anything of this scale has yet occurred.... The best estimates... suggest... that only a small portion of these corporate tax cuts will be shifted to workers from shareholders even without taking the effects of rising federal budget deficits into account, and most of those gains will accrue to more highly paid workers. The increase in budget deficits and the resulting increase in U.S. government debt due to the new law will require offsetting fiscal policies. The net impact of the tax legislation on the public will thus reflect the combination of the effects of the tax cuts as enacted and these future as-yet-unspecified fiscal policy changes, as well as any impacts from rising budget deficits and federal debt in the interim...