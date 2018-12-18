Sarah Jane Glynn: Gender wage inequality: "Across countries, women’s labor force participation rates and per capita income have a U-shaped relationship...
...In countries with lower levels of per capita income, women’s labor force participation is high, which is largely the result of families needing all available workers in the labor force to help bring home income. As incomes and social protections increase, women are able to exit the labor market in order to provide unpaid household and care work. But when incomes and worker protections increase further, so does women’s labor force participation...
