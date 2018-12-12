Jonathan Stearns: EU, Japan Clinch Record Trade Accord in Shadow of Protectionism: "The European Parliament approved a draft free-trade agreement with Japan, removing the last political hurdle to the entry into force of Europe’s biggest market-opening accord. The European Union assembly’s green light on Wednesday paves the way for the pact to take provisional effect on Feb. 1. Already endorsed by EU governments and the Japanese parliament, the agreement will eliminate virtually all tariffs between the two partners, expand markets for services and public procurement, and bolster regulatory cooperation...