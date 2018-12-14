For the Weekend: Let's Have Another Cup Of Coffee (1932)

Just around the corner,

There's a rainbow in the sky.

So let's have another cup of coffee

And let's have another piece o' pie!

Trouble's just a bubble, And the clouds will soon roll by' So let's have another cup of coffee And let's have another piece o' pie!

Let a smile be your umbrella,

For it's just an April show'are.

Even John D. Rockefeller

Is looking for a silver lining.

Mister Herbert Hoover

Says that now's the time to buy.

So let's have another cup of coffee

And let's have another piece o' pie