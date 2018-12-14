« | Main | The Great American Tax Heist Turns One: Live at Project Syndicate »

For the Weekend: Let's Have Another Cup Of Coffee (1932)

Irving Berlin and Waring's Pennsylvanians (1932): Let's Have Another Cup Of Coffee

Just around the corner,
There's a rainbow in the sky.
So let's have another cup of coffee
And let's have another piece o' pie!

Trouble's just a bubble, And the clouds will soon roll by' So let's have another cup of coffee And let's have another piece o' pie!

Let a smile be your umbrella,
For it's just an April show'are.
Even John D. Rockefeller
Is looking for a silver lining.

Mister Herbert Hoover
Says that now's the time to buy.
So let's have another cup of coffee
And let's have another piece o' pie

