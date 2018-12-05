The Business-Cycle History of the Past Thirty Years Through the Lens of Aggregate Demand: Four Components of Multiplier-Driving Spending

As Paul Krugman says at every opportunity, if you knew nothing of macro after 1975—if you were just armed with sticky-price IS-LM—you would have done an excellent job at understanding the U.S. economy since 2008. I want to point out that this holds true for more than the past ten years: this holds true for the past thirty years as well:
Business Investment, Residential Construction, Government Purchases, Exports
All as Shares of Nominal Potential GDP
All as Percentage-Point Deviations from 2007QI Values...
Generating a High-Investment High-Productivity Growth Economy: The Clinton-Deficit-Reduction Program
The Collapse of the Dot-Com Boom
The Housing Bubble-Led Recovery
Managing the Collapse of the Housing Bubble
The Financial Crisis and the Great Recession
Not-So-Covery Summer
Drift and Austerity
Declaring the New Normal to Be Victory
#macro #monetarypolicy #monetarytheory #fiscalpolicy #highlighted